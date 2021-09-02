The suspect was ‘remarkably careless and inattentive’, the judge said in a ruling against the Frisian on Thursday afternoon. “His choice to turn sharp left into the corner was irresponsible.”

According to the court, it is completely clear and proven that the Frisian ended up on the side of the road ahead of oncoming traffic. The suspect knew that the road was dangerous, he had driven there before, there was a warning sign before the bend, according to the court.

The court was unable to determine why the suspect was not paying attention. Visibility was adequate. “He should have adjusted his speed” to anticipate oncoming traffic.