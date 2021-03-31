Bang & Olufsen just unveiled its first gaming headphones and they are for Xbox. Beoplay Portal introduces all the Bang & Olufsen premium quality to the world of video gaming, with headphones that feature sophisticated aesthetics, premium materials and immersive sound. We tell you how the Beoplay Portal for Xbox are.

We can use them to enjoy our favorite games, watch movies or series and listen to music. They include low-latency surround sound and an adaptive noise-canceling microphone with transparency mode. They have touch controls for easy access to volume and balance between game and chat. Come with Dolby Atmos service pre-activated.

What Xbox headsets are compatible with Dolby Atmos?

They are designed to offer long-lasting comfort, intuitive use, and superior acoustic performance. In the words of Dorte Vestegaard, Director and Head of the On-The-Go Category at Bang & Olufsen, “Beoplay Portal is the first of its kind: wireless headphones that combine gaming technology with the sound, design and craftsmanship that characterize our brand. Our designers and engineers have worked tirelessly to create a headset that meets the most advanced technology needs of the gaming community while still standing out in everyday use. “.

This is the Beoplay Portal headset for Xbox

The headphones have been developed as part of the “Designed for Xbox” program, and are perfectly compatible with family consoles Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X, via lossless 2.4GHz Xbox wireless connectivity, offering very low latency. They are also compatible with PCs and devices with Bluetooth 5.1, aptX Adaptive and USB-C, so they are quite versatile.

The battery lasts for about 12 hours if we use them with Xbox Wireless (To play or watch content on our Xbox) and 24 hours if we use them with Bluetooth and noise cancellation. Charging time is about 3 hours. It includes the Bang & Olufsen audio application, which allows us to configure the parameters of the headphones and create custom audio mixes. Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay Portal will be available from April 29 at a price of € 499.