WWhich outfit looks nicer? An eco-robe made of coarsely woven, light-colored paper fiber or rather a delicate latticework of dark-brown stained, narrow oak ribs? The new Beosound A5 wireless speaker from Bang & Olufsen gives you a choice of both, and as impartials we can state that we like one variant as much as the other. The compact device with the wooden carrying handle cuts a serious figure on any sideboard. Thanks to its Bluetooth function, it also plays outside, which should be added given the time of year. The device, weighing 3.7 kilograms, is perhaps too sturdy for the swimming pool, even if it were to withstand moderate water attacks.

The beautiful covers of the speaker can be removed in two easy steps. The built-in sound converters then appear. A classic two-way arrangement consisting of a 13 centimeter woofer cone and a 2.5 centimeter dome tweeter radiates to the front, as is also the case with hi-fi shelf speakers. Two additional drivers, five centimeters in size, direct the sound diagonally backwards. This is a common trick used by individual speakers to achieve some stereo effect. The ensemble is fed by five separate switching power amplifiers.