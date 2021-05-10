ofPatrick Mayer shut down

A striking case in Angela Merkel’s federal cabinet: According to a report, Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) is to be stripped of her doctorate due to allegations of plagiarism.

Berlin – A minister from the federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * comes under significant pressure. We’re talking about Franziska Giffey (SPD *). Specifically: The Federal Family Minister is said to be stripped of her doctorate from the Free University (FU) Berlin. The reported on Monday evening (May 10) the Business Insider.

Franziska Giffey: Will the Federal Family Minister be deprived of her doctorate due to plagiarism allegations?

The examination committee of the FU is said to have spoken out in favor of withdrawing Giffey’s doctorate. According to the report, the university had been investigating plagiarism allegations against the social democratic politician since the beginning of the year. Again Business Insider further reported, according to the website VroniPlag 119 text passages on 76 of the 205 pages of Giffey’s doctoral thesis were plagiarism.

In a first decision from October 2019, the Berlin University merely reprimanded the 43-year-old Hessin despite the allegations. Franziska Giffey has been Federal Minister for Family, Seniors, Women and Youth in the GroKo of Chancellor Angela Merkel * since March 2018. And not only that: As chairwoman of the Berlin SPD, Franziska Giffey is the top candidate of her party for the 2021 parliamentary elections in the capital.

There the SPD is currently governing in a coalition with the Greens and the Left. The election to the state parliament is scheduled for September 26, 2021, i.e. the day of the federal election in 2021 *.

Franziska Giffey: Merkel Minister received her doctorate from the Free University of Berlin

Giffey studied political science and received her doctorate from the Free University of Berlin in 2010. According to the report, the Business insider the Federal Family Minister with the alleged developments, a spokeswoman for Giffeys therefore neither wanted to confirm nor deny the case.

The spokeswoman is therefore quoted as saying: "This is an ongoing procedure that has not yet been concluded. The Minister has been asked for a statement by the Free University. This and a result remain to be seen. "