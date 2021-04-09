The Corona summit planned for April 12 between the Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel is shaking. The signs are growing that the MPK is being postponed.

The Prime Minister’s Conference on the coronavirus pandemic planned for April 12 will probably be postponed.

Country leaders and Chancellor Angela Merkel apparently cannot agree on a common corona policy.

Is the Prime Minister Merkel now starting to go it alone for the federal government?

Update from April 9, 8:51 a.m.: Now the Governing Mayor of Berlin has commented on the next MPK date (see previous update). He, too, apparently expects a shift. “I think there will at best be a brief consultation between the Prime Minister and the Chancellery,” said Michael Müller this Friday in the ZDF’s “Morgenmagazin”.

The SPD politician is also the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK). As the world Further reports, Müller still sees major differences of opinion between the country bosses on the corona policy. In addition, the Bundestag wants to be more involved in the decisions – and, moreover, it is not yet known what exactly the idea of ​​a “hard lockdown” from the Chancellery should mean, Müller believes.

Bang! Corona summit apparently actually canceled – new possible date leaked

Update from April 8th, 11 p.m .: The Prime Minister’s Conference planned for April 12th will most likely not take place.

Of the Business Insider names Wednesday, April 14th as the alleged new date for the Corona summit between country leaders and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). The news portal cites a person who is familiar with the preparations for the meeting. At the same time, Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans said to the MPK on ZDF: “That won’t be on Monday.”

MPK with Angela Merkel will probably be postponed: Tobias Hans confirms the end of the Corona summit on April 12th

Update from April 8th, 10:45 p.m .: Tobias Hans, Prime Minister of Saarland, has confirmed on “Maybrit Illner” on ZDF that the Prime Minister’s Conference will not take place on Monday (April 12th).

“That won’t be on Monday. At the moment there is a lot to be said for not doing that on Monday. I think the Prime Minister’s Conference is generally very useful, “said the CDU politician and also commented on criticism of the decision-making format in Germany’s corona policy.

Corona summit with Angela Merkel threatens to burst: Wolfgang Schäuble speaks out in favor of changing the law

Update from April 8, 9:55 p.m.: Now the President of the Bundestag has also joined the debate about a possible shift in competencies in Corona policy in Germany. Again, for the sake of classification: It is a question of whether the federal government will play a decisive role in the future of the coronavirus pandemic. And no longer the 16 federal states between Hamburg and Bavaria, between Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia.

“There is a lot to suggest that we are doing more through federal law,” said Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) in the ZDF’s “heute journal”. A federal law does not even have to be approved by the Federal Council, the Baden resident explained: “If the states themselves say that they cannot agree. And that has become visible, also a feeling of uncertainty among the population. Then you can definitely say: Let’s make it uniform. ”That could also be done quickly, said the 78-year-old.

In his opinion, the adopted Corona emergency brake could be formulated as a law. “That can indeed be stipulated by law. And that can happen quickly, ”said Schäuble on ZDF, if necessary within a week of meetings. The federal government could “help” the divided countries. Schäuble points out that a majority decision is needed in the Bundestag and therefore the factions of the parties in parliament must first speak to one another.

Corona summit with Angela Merkel threatens to burst – Malu Dreyer appeals to Prime Minister colleagues

Update from April 8th, 8:15 p.m.: The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) has appealed in the struggle for a Germany-wide uniform coronavirus strategy to maintain the previous Covid rules.

“At the moment we have all the instruments that are needed,” said the Social Democrat. There is a clear joint appointment with the Corona emergency brake. “I hope that we will lead this emergency brake everywhere and also enforce it,” she continued: “I can only appeal that we agree on a common approach. We don’t necessarily need new resolutions. We have clear decisions. The point is that we implement these resolutions together. “

No MPK on April 12th? There is great disagreement in Germany ahead of the planned Corona summit

Update from April 8th, 7.15pm: There is increasing evidence that on Monday (April 12) there will not be the next Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany.

Accordingly, the country leaders and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) are currently struggling to find a reasonably uniform strategy and approach. After picture also report the Southgerman newspaper and the ZDF that the Corona summit planned for the beginning of the week will probably be postponed. According to “heute journal”, the prime ministers did not even agree on Thursday whether they want to be physically present at the next MPK in Berlin – or prefer to hold digital meetings at short notice. As the ZDF further reports, there is neither an invitation to the meeting nor a proposal for a vote.

According to SZ comes mainly from the SPD resistance to another hard lockdown that Merkel and the CDU chairman as well as NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet are striving for. Merkel had announced that if necessary, she would touch the Infection Protection Act again and transfer more powers to the federal government. However, a corresponding initiative must first be passed by Parliament.

MPK on April 12th threatens to burst: Angela Merkel is wrestling with the country chiefs in the corona pandemic

First report from April 8th: Munich / Berlin – Armin Laschet (CDU) had proposed an earlier Corona summit, Markus Söder (CSU) * called for uniform rules. But now in the coronavirus pandemic * (once more) everything is apparently different.

As the picture reports, the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) planned for April 12 of the state leaders with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * is to be canceled and postponed.

Corona summit on April 12 before cancellation? Angela Merkel allegedly fears chaos MPK

Accordingly, Merkel should fear a chaos meeting because of the confusing data situation on the corona pandemic in Germany. And that’s not the only reason: For days there have been signs that the prime ministers of the federal states are obviously very far apart with regard to the future strategy.

Merkel would rather wait for the new Corona numbers on April 14th and that the party factions from the Bundestag consult with each other, according to the report picture. Will the heads of government no longer agree? North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Laschet had proposed a short but tough bridge lockdown *, Bavaria’s state chief Söder agreed with his Union colleague.

Merkel summit apparently before cancellation: Corona lockdown – Prime ministers disagree

Meanwhile, her CDU party friend Tobias Hans has implemented extensive openings with a test regime for the Saarland, and Lower Saxony’s Stephan Weil and Berlin’s Michael Müller (SPD) are currently speaking out clearly against another hard lockdown * in the Covid 19 crisis * out. It’s a big mess, one that Merkel is now apparently causing to postpone the next Corona * summit.

The pressure on the Chancellor a few months before the end of her last term of office is growing tremendously. Why does she dare to go it alone? Only recently, the 66-year-old had indicated that she would sharpen the Infection Protection Act if she did not push through her government policy. A change in the law should enable the federal government to have more powers in federal wrestling.

Corona policy in Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel is apparently planning to go it alone

But Merkel would need a majority in the Bundestag for this. As the world Reported this Thursday (April 8), a group of CDU parliamentarians led by Norbert Röttgen launched a corresponding initiative. However, it could become problematic in the Federal Council. Here, too, the change in the law should exist – but a majority here is rather unlikely. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

