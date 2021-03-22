At the weekend the Clásico del Sur was played between Banfield and Lanús, in which the Drill he won 2-0 with a double by Luciano Pons at Florencio Sola. The Drill was a party, until news came that fell like a bucket of cold water: his rival would claim the points for the poor inclusion of the player Gregorio Tanco, who had been expelled last date in a reserve match.

It was the president of Lanús himself who confirmed that he was going to fight for the points, since the regulations were clear and the newly debutante youth had not met the suspension date. On the side of Banfield, they endorsed that in the COMET system, the footballer was enabled. COMET is the system that organizes Argentine soccer, where sanctions and information on matches, referees, coach, footballers, etc. are recorded.

From the COMET they referred to the fact giving their vision of the facts: “For the system, Tanco fulfilled the sanction on Friday in Reserve. But that the system enables it does not necessarily mean that it was not suspended. It will be the Disciplinary Tribunal that analyzes and decides, “explained Damian Dupiellet, COMET’s manager on radio 94.7.

Noted: Nicolás Russo was branded as “miserable” by his peers in Banfield.

Beyond what will happen with the points, the Banfield leadership today accused the president of Lanús, Nicolás Russo, of having a “shameful and miserable attitude“for the claim of the points after the supposed bad inclusion of Tanco in the classic of last Saturday.

Juan Fontenla, president of the Banfield Football Subcommittee, assured today that the club is “not concerned at all” about Lanús’ claim, since the player was listed as enabled in the Comet system of the AFA and repudiated the actions of the garnet president: “We repudiate Russo’s attitude, no fan or member of Lanús should feel represented with their leaders“Fontenla said in statements to TyC Sports from Luis Guillón’s estate.

The leader of the “Drill” also blamed Russo directly for initiating the claim for the alleged poor inclusion of Tanco. “The Lanús complaint is shameful, it is a miserable attitude from Russo at this time. Tanco came in to play the last seven minutes and replaced by a fractured player“Fontenla remarked.

The president of Banfield has not yet entered the controversy.

The relationship between both clubs was already spicy, especially on social networks, since a few days ago the son of the president of Banfield, Lucía Barbuto and the pro-treasurer of Lanús, Hernán Lizenberg, was born, and both clubs presented him to “a new fan “in their networks. Post classic the relationship is red hot.

For now it seems that everything will be in the hands of the Disciplinary Court to decide what will happen to the points of the classic, but what is clear is that the tension between clubs is on the tightrope and seems to get worse and worse. On the court the classic was won by the Drill, the unknown now goes through the desk.