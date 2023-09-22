Despite having become champion of the Professional League 2023in River Plate the demand is always high and that is why he is currently beaten by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where he said goodbye in the round of 16 after losing on penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which he began by having an irregular start, although he was able to get up with the 3-1 victory over Arsenal de Sarandí, at the Mas Monumental, and with an agonizing 1-0 victory against Atlético Tucumán, with the goal from Salomon Rondon. Next, the previous one against Banfield.
In which stadium is Banfield-River played?
Date: Sunday, September 24
Location: Banfield, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Florencio Sola
Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer
How can you see Banfield-River?
In Argentina, the match between Banfield and River can be seen on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must purchase the Football Pack.
What is the latest news from Banfield?
Julio Falcioni’s “Taladro” has just lost 1 to 0 against Barracas Central. He had no injuries or suspensions in that crash, so he could repeat the team, regardless of the adverse result.
What is the latest news from River?
After the victory against Atlético Tucumán, Demichelis would bet on giving Enzo Pérez and Nicolás de la Cruz a rest before the Superclásico against Boca. “I know what Pity represents for people. I know that people may have a degree of anxiety because he is here,” Demichelis declared in the post-match conference regarding a possible return of Gonzalo Martínez.
Possible formations
Banfield: Cambeses; Coronel, Maciel, Quiróz, Insua; Álvarez, Remedi, Cañete, Rodríguez, Bisanz and Giménez.
River: Armani; Simón, P. Díaz, R. Funes Mori, Casco; Kranevitter, Aliendro; Nacho Fernández, Lanzini, Barco; Borja.
Forecast
River will win 2 to 0, with one from Barco and the other from Borja.
#Banfield #River #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #League #Cup