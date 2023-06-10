After what was the suspension of the match with Defensa y Justicia due to the death of a fan at the Monumental Stadium, River Plate quickly changed its mind and faced an essential commitment for its future in the Copa Libertadores, and took it forward with a great triumph by 2-0 against Fluminense, to place second in the group with a date to go.
The outlook is now more than positive for those led by Martín Demichelis, who are also leaders in the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, where they will now visit Banfield to face “Drill”.
In which stadium is Banfield vs River played?
Date: Monday June 12
Location: Banfield, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: single florence
Schedule: 19.15 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18.15 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 17.15 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Facundo Tello
How can you see the Banfield vsRiver?
In Argentina, the match between Banfield and River can be seen on TNT Sports Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What is the latest Banfield news?
Julio César Falcioni’s team comes from losing 2-0 against Racing in Avellaneda and is in position 26 of 28 in the tournament. He had no injuries or suspensions in the match against the “Academy”, so JCF can repeat the team.
What are the latest River news?
The “Millionaire” is the leader in the LPF with 41 points and one game less, due to the suspension of the match against Defensa. His immediate rival is Talleres, with 37. Regarding the team, it is still premature to draw any conclusions due to the recent completion of the match against Fluminense.
possible formations
Banfield: Cambeses; Colonel, Olivera, Maciel, Mago; Cabrera, Remedi ; Nicolás Sosa Sánchez, Sebastián Sosa Sánchez, Bisanz; Milton Gimenez.
River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Robert Rojas, Leandro González Pirez, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Pérez, José Paradela, Esequiel Barco; Pablo Solari and Miguel Borja.
Forecast
River Plate will assert the hierarchy and superiority and will triumph 2-0, with Paradela as a figure.
