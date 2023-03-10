Boca returns to action in the Professional Soccer League (LPF) after the highly entertaining draw against Defensa y Justicia last Monday at La Bombonera. Now, he will have to visit Banfield at the Florencio Sola Stadium with the aim of returning to the path of victory and getting three points again that can leave him at the top of the championship since he is only two points behind the leader, which is, precisely, Defense and Justice team.
Xeneize reaches this seventh date after having had moments of very good football, such as in the last game, but with other very low peaks, such as the defeat against Talleres in Córdoba (which made a deep impression on the squad due to the ways in which they saw the players). Now, with a title under their belt for the victory in the Argentine Super Cup against Patronato, those led by Hugo Ibarra come to the matches with more confidence.
On the side of the green and white team, the team is going through a terrible moment since it is at the bottom of the standings with only 3 points in 6 games resulting from three draws and three losses. A very complicated situation for the Drill.
TV channel: TNT Sports (you must have contracted the Football Pack together with the cable service).
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (also with the Soccer Pack).
As usual in a week in which the team played well, or did not lose as on this occasion, there is no relevant news beyond the fact that the injured players continue with their recovery as stipulated and among them it should be noted that Marcos Red is doing increasingly intense work to return at the best level.
El Taladro has no relevant news in its squad to highlight after the defeat against Atletico Tucumán as a visitor. As for the game, the squad let the media know that they are excited for the duel against Boca, one of the biggest teams in the country.
Banfield 0-2 Mouth
