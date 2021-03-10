Banfield has two midfielders with a great present and a promising future, who could find an important scale in the Argentina National Team. There is talk of Martin Payero, that talented midfielder who makes the Drill play, and Giuliano Galoppo, a tireless runner, not as lucid as Payero, but who reaches the goal with astonishing ease. Galoppo returned to make it 2-0 for Javier Sanguinetti’s team against Atlético Güemes de Santiago del Estero, for the 32nd finals of the Argentine Cup, and Payero was chosen as the figure of the match.

He did not underestimate the duel Archu and put the majority of the starters on the court. That is why Banfield won with authority, with a goal from Luciano Pons (headlong) in the first part and the rest of Galoppo, at 9 minutes of the complementary stage.

The magnifying glass will be able to Galoppo: he scored his fifth goal in the 8 games he played this year. In his short career he adds 9 celebrations in 25 duels. The average is beastly for an indoor midfielder: one screamed every 2.7 games. Against Güemes he again showed that he feels comfortable stepping on the rival area: he captured a rebound through the center and defined strong right to beat Juan Mendonca, who could do little because the ball had a slight deviation on the way to the goal.

And Payero is a hitch playing inside on the right. That is the position that Sanguinetti found him and there he shines. He has deployment and a lot of intelligence to move and manage the times of the game. Also, something important today: an important physique. The punch is another of its virtues: from his right foot the center was born, culminating in Pons’ header.

Banfield won and is still standing in the Argentine Cup: will face Deportivo Madryn in the next round. The cast that Sanguinetti commands plays well because, among several virtues, it has two steering wheels that each time perform better.