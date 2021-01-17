The boarding pass does not admit any type of confusion. “EZE-UAQ”, according to the IATA code (International Air Transport Association). Boca arrived in San Juan, then, sure that he did not take the wrong plane, but far from his dream destination. After all, players, managers and fans were excited about another Cup, the one that escaped behind the humiliation he suffered at the hands of Santos in Brazil.

The illusion was to fly to Rio de Janeiro and win the seventh Libertadores. And suddenly, reality. On Sunday evening he will play another final, that of the Diego Maradona Cup, in a match that will be loaded with pressure. The victory will stop the bleeding of criticism, but it will hardly be healing for the continental wound. He is facing his 70th star, neither more nor less, and the possibility of closing the season with another title, a national trophy, for Miguel Angel Russo.

Capaldo puts one foot inside. The 22-year-old midfielder, who enters the Del Bono hotel, will start against Banfield. (Photo GERMAN GARCIA ADRASTI / SPECIAL ENVOY)

Banfield, on the other hand, knocks on the doors of glory. With a house coach, Javier Sanguinetti, and a group of young and vigorous players he arrives on fire. He has plenty of desire to be the cover of newspapers and portals. There is a hunger for success. That team that rarely lost order, dynamic and explosive in attack, won 23 points of the 33 at stake in the two previous phases (69.6% effective), defeated River and San Lorenzo on the way. How can he not believe in his chances of lowering his rival xeneize, however giant it is?

It is that beyond the old history of David and Goliath, with the notorious budget and hierarchy differences, Banfield has much more than a stone to lower the champion of the last Super League: its current situation. And another incentive, for nothing less: the pass to Libertadores 2021 that will oxygenate your finances. For playing the group stage, he will earn 4 million dollars. If he loses, the consolation prize will be to play for a place in the South American 2022 against the winner of the Complementation Phase.

In ninety minutes the distances can be equipped. As much as Boca’s squad has a value of more than 100 million dollars and Banfield’s barely scratches 27, it will be necessary to refer to the game of each other. And the Drill arrives better.

Flying for a dream. Banfield will seek his first national cup against Boca in San Juan.

Boca was not competitive in Vila Belmiro. He was never in a game against Santos, who exposed all his weaknesses and opened a crisis front. To such an extent that Russo asked, words more, words less, who was willing to play the final of the Diego Maradona Cup. The answer was sung. Nobody got off.

However, the technician is willing to make modifications. Some are tactical, others disciplinary. At a minimum, it would be six changes! Carlos Tevez’s case is particular because he will only arrive on Sunday at noon on a private flight. The captain wants to play. What will Russo decide? Will you send it to the bank? Mauro Zárate is the main alternative.

Unhappy with the full-backs, Leonardo Jara and Frank Fabra will not be in the game. The man from Corrientes had been replaced at halftime in the clash with the São Paulo team by Julio Buffarini. The departure of the Colombian is due to performance and behavior. It was very irresponsible in Brazil. He vehemently and maliciously stepped on Marinho and left his team with ten men. Furthermore, Russo considers that Emmanuel Mas may be a prophet in his land. With greater capacity for the brand, his idea is to contain Mauricio Cuero, a fast winger.

The veteran coach could make another change in defense: Carlos Zambrano for Lisandro López, of a very low level. In the midfield he would change the two central midfielders: Nicolás Capaldo (22 years old) and Alan Varela (19) could enter for Jorman Campuzano and Diego González. Fresh and combative blood to face a hot party.

Eduardo Salvio is on an underground level. Without the suddenness and speed that made him stand out since his return from Europe, the image he gave in Brazil ended up convincing Russo to do without the Toto. After losing the ball in the middle of the court and being responsible for Soteldo’s goal, he walked back. Edwin Cardona will enter. Ahead, Wanchope Abila will succeed Franco Soldano, traversed by his scoring drought.

Sanguinetti has everything clearer. Luciano Lollo will return, who served the suspension, for Alexis Sosa.

They have a lot to gain here in San Juan, especially Banfield. They know that the consequences of a negative result will be very drastic. Especially for a club as big as Boca, where everything is magnified.

SAN JUAN. SPECIAL DELIVERY