It is known that in football the best does not always win. History is full of sports injustices that can begin with the trite case of the Netherlands of total football and end, why not, with the final result of the Diego Maradona Cup that has just ended.

Boca was the champion and took the trophy to widen the gap as the winner of Argentine soccer. Nothing to discuss. He did not fail on penalties after a final for oblivion and relegated Banfield’s dream in this peculiar post-quarantine tournament of an Argentine football that has just devoured a dozen technicians despite the fact that there will be no relegations until 2022 and to which he They expect two author championships -a terrible author, by the way- in what remains of this 2021. But Miguel Russo’s team, who knew how to recycle emotionally after the Santos Gate, He was not the best in a contest that he used as a testing ground while he still dreamed of the seventh Libertadores. Not even close.

The best was Banfield, without a doubt. It is true that the good painting by Javier Sanguinetti was quite far from showing its version most inspired by the warm San Juan night of Sunday. But the few centimeters that separated Rodríguez’s shot from the inside of the crossbar or the even fewer centimeters that were left over from Arboleda’s stretch to cover Buffarini’s consecrating shot do not detract from his remarkable campaign.

Luciano Lollo and Agustín Fontana celebrate the agonizing goal that stretched Banfield’s dream a little longer. Photo: AP

Thus, the best team, the one that scored the most points throughout the competition, the one that displayed a practical and direct football that made their own sigh and praise strangers, was curiously left empty-handed. And not only because of the star that he will not be able to embroider on his shield or because of the frustration felt by a neighborhood that has fewer and fewer low houses and is not used to celebrating, but because he was left outside in the rolling of squares for the continental cups that there was barely Boca yelled champion. There will be 14 Argentine representatives in the next Liberators and South America. And no one will be Banfield, who in the sum of the general table of the extinct Super League and the unfinished Super League Cup, when it was another very different team, was too far from everything. The consolation prize for the Drill will be a final with Vélez, winner of the Complementation Phase, for a place in the 2022 Sudamericana, which is not yet known when or if it will be played. Taste of nothing.

Having been the best and remaining empty-handed – if he won, he would get into Libertadores 2021 and ensure income of at least 4 million dollars – has other collateral damage for Banfield. The fact is that it was the best team because it had a superior collective performance – only Talleres can come close to it. But it was also the best because it had several of the footballers who stood out the most in these three months and who, inevitably, will become the figurines of the passing market that will open until the ball rolls again in mid-February. Because Payero is one of those creatives that few have and many wish to have. Because Galoppo does everything a modern steering wheel should do. Because Corcho Rodríguez is a five for quite and a lot of play. And even offers will appear for a solid defender like Maldonado or a restless scorer like Fontana. Even about Cuero’s runs someone will ask. And the best of all, without those interpreters, will have to start over from scratch. They are the eternal paradoxes of Argentine soccer of continuous urgencies.

