“For more than 40 years, Biogen has supported people with neuromuscular diseases and their caregivers. Support the project ‘We inhabit new spaces of freedom‘ in favor of a smart, inclusive and safe home for those living with disabilities is one of our missions. We are not only involved in the research of new therapeutic strategies, but we have always been committed to improving the quality of life of those who are forced to live with Sma, ALS and muscular dystrophies”. He underlines this to Adnkronos Salute Joseph Banfimanaging director of Biogen Italia, during the press presentation of the project ‘Let’s live in new spaces of freedom’, promoted by Biogen and the Nemo clinical centers in collaboration with Nemo Lab and under the patronage of Aisla (Italian amyotrophic lateral sclerosis association), Famiglie Sma (Parents association for research on spinal muscular atrophy) and Uildm (Italian Union for the fight against muscular dystrophy).

“In recent years we have done everything to try to bring innovation to these people – says Banfi – The field of neuroscience is very particular and difficult. After so many failures, however, we have understood how to improve the quality of life of these patients. The project ‘Let’s live in new spaces of freedom’ goes in the right direction: that is find with the institutions, the scientific community and patient associations that context that facilitates the daily life of these patientsthe”.