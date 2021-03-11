El Shabab is leader of the First Division of Saudi Arabia with three of advantage over its main pursuer. This data makes sense when observing who is the undisputed midfielder of the team: Ever Banega. The Argentine footballer, still 32 years old, decided to leave Sevilla last season to enroll in a project in which he would charge more and move away from competitive sports.

Many were the voices that indicated that he had a lot of football left in his legs to leave the old continent. Although their data in Arabia cannot be taken as a real reference due to the competitive difference, everything indicates that the Sevilla fans were not wrong. Banega has four goals and six assists so far this season.

He began masterfully with two goals in his first three games. Later, he went through a deep statistical bump, also coinciding with the worst moment of his team. So until its final explosion, with five consecutive games scoring or assisting. Specifically, three goals and five gifts to his companions accompany him.

Banega has never been a numbers player. His essence was always to contribute in the core, to manage the game of his own. Last Saturday, in front of Al-Qadisiyah, he completed 160 touches, a figure worth noting. Its heat map also reveals its total incidence in all areas of the field. The SofaScore portal, which rates the performances of the footballers, awarded him a 9.3.

It wasn’t his only A’s lately. Another 9.3 against Al-Nassr supports him, although in this case he was accompanied by a goal and an assist. Against the Abha he signed an 8.8 … And so on. Banega’s football seems superior to the standard there and it shows every weekend. Elite data such as a fantastic percentage of accurate passes, chances made, or accurate touches are featured on SofaScore’s statistics dashboard. In addition, he does not stop dancing with the ball in all areas of the field. He signed a contract until 2023 and the logical thing is that he fulfills it. But, does the Argentine not only have a level for Europe, but even to play European competitions?

Inarejos, his coach: “He is the first to arrive and the last to leave”

In an interview with AS, coach Carlos Inarejo described Banega’s performance thus, showing that his commitment is total: “It is a pleasure to manage footballers who are so sincere, honest and with such a desire to work. Éver, who is the captain, is the first to arrive and the last to leave. People still believe that he came here to retire, but nothing could be further from the truth. If a player comes to Saudi Arabia on vacation, it doesn’t last three months. There is tremendous pressure to win every game. “