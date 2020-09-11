“Watch out in Saudi Arabia, ball wizard.” The message from Nolito, now at Celta, to Éver Banega, illustrated the love with which Sevilla fired the Argentine midfielder, 3 times champion of the Europa League with the Andalusian group (2015, 2016 and 2020). Banega, escorted by President José Castro, Monchi, sports activities director, and Julen Lopetegui, coach of the primary group, stated goodbye with tears in his eyes, listening to the multitude of messages that his teammates devoted to him and exhibiting monumental loyalty to the Andalusian group . “I really feel that Sevilla is the group of my life, the place I competed finest and from which I say goodbye with the promise I made, a title and within the Champions League,” stated the Argentine.

“I keep in mind that I got here to exchange Rakitic and now he comes for me. He’s a improbable participant and he’ll lead Sevilla’s new venture ”, clarified Banega, who affirmed that the group he’s now leaving is able to struggle for every thing within the League that begins this weekend. As well as, he had phrases to investigate the state of affairs of his compatriot Messi at Barcelona. “I’ve not had the chance to talk with him. They’ve absolutely been arduous instances. Hopefully he can carry out as he at all times has. Now we now have to depart Messi alone, ”stated Messi’s teammate within the Argentina group. Banega has been worldwide 65 instances with the albiceleste, the place he scored six targets. Banega himself and the Barcelona star had been two of Argentina’s dressing room bosses.

Banega additionally says goodbye with the love of all Sevilla followers. The primary, the sports activities director, Monchi, who revealed some particulars of his relationship with the midfielder. “I will say one thing that few folks know. Éver is a soccer lover and an ideal connoisseur of the sport. I used to be questioning concerning the signings he made and we talked so much about soccer, ”clarified Monchi, who was very emphatic about Banega’s advantages. “Could folks like Reyes, Navas, Kanouté, Luis Fabiano or Alves forgive me, however the participant with the very best high quality that I’ve seen in my 20 years as Sevilla sports activities director is Éver,” Monchi clarified.

Banega, 32, is leaving for the Saudi Al Shabab, which has signed a three-year contract that just about triples what he earned at Sevilla, from which he’s leaving for a purely financial matter. Banega’s profession at Sevilla had two phases: from 2014 to 2016 and from 2017 to 2020, the place along with successful three Europa League Cups, he performed 238 video games for Sevilla. The midfielder has dressed as a Sevilla participant 155 instances within the First Division and 25 instances within the Copa del Rey, reaching the ultimate within the 2016 and 2018 tournaments. In Europe, Banega has performed as much as 57 video games for the Andalusian membership, unfold over 16 of the Champions League and the 40 of the UEFA Europa League, in addition to a European Tremendous Cup. As well as, he has scored 28 targets and has given 37 assists as a Sevilla participant.