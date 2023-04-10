On April 11, Murcia celebrates the big day of the 2023 Spring Festival: the Bando de la Huerta. As soon as Holy Week ends, which is celebrated throughout the Region and in different parts of Spain, the city hosts this traditional week-long celebration that ends with the Burial of the Sardine. As every year, the Day of the Bando is a holiday in Murcia and the streets are flooded with color with the traditional costumes.

The Murcians take to the streets with their zaragüel, vest, sash and white shirt, and the Murcians dress in their petticoat, petticoat, white shirt, bodice and peak. Of course, in this celebration you cannot miss the most typical dishes: the seafood, the zarangollo, the Murcian salad or the paparajotes accompany the party that lasts the whole day.

Which supermarkets and stores open their doors on Bando Day



This April 11 is one of the two local holidays in Murcia, along with September 12, when the Fuensanta Pilgrimage is celebrated. For the rest of the municipalities of the Community it is a working day. On Bando de la Huerta day, some supermarkets will open their doors at their usual hours, while most stores will remain closed.

– Mercadona. The establishments of the supermarket chain located in the city of Murcia will remain closed on the day of Bando de la Huerta.

– Day. Its stores do not open open on the holiday April 11.

– Cons. The Consum establishments will open the day of the Bando de la Huerta as they do on Sundays from 08:00 to 22:00.

– Carrefour. The Zaraiche, Atalayas and Infante hypermarkets close during this holiday. However, the chain will open Carrefour Express stores on April 11.

– To field. The supermarket will not open the day of the Bando.

– Malls. La Nueva Condomina, Thader, La Noria Outlet close on April 11.

– The English Court. The company will remain closed on the day of Bando de la Huerta.

– Ikea does not open its doors on the holiday April 11 either.