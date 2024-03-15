Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Storywhich we talk about in this review, is a Role playing game adventurous focused on creation of objects and ties, developed by the studio Lazy Bear Games under the aegis of Riot Forge. In Bandle Tale we will visit one of the most imaginative regions of Runeterrathe homeland of Yordle.

A complicated situation

We will play a young knitter who, at the end of his 101-year apprenticeship, decides to explore the islands of Bandle City. Unfortunately, our hero's plans change dramatically when, at the end of a party, the portals used to connect the islands of the floating archipelago collapse, and his best friend ends up trapped in the space between. Encouraged by Tristana and his new friend Destro, our hero embarks on a journey to save his friend and restore the connection between the islands.

Restoring order to the floating archipelago of Bandle City will not be an easy task, because our hero will have to collect the energy of the Yordles' emotions released by the euphoria of the holidays, and transform it into the thread that constitutes and powers the portals. Luckily the young knitter has one at his disposal magic backpackcapable of enlarging to accommodate various structures, and a creation manualwhose recipes will initially be blocked by a cost of experience pointsand proposed milestones in the form of badgesobtainable by completing challenges and special objectives.

Experience in Bandle Tale is earned by accumulating emotion points in the spheres placed next to the player icon, which are obtained by carrying out actions such as collecting and creating resources. After loading the energy spheres with emotion points, simply rest in bed, placed inside the backpack, to let the time pass and redeem the experience points by exhausting the energy of the spheres.

The magic backpack not only hosts the hero as base of operation completely customizable, but, once its expansions have been obtained, it allows the setting up of markets, workshops, parties And gastronomic banquetsplacing the necessary structures on outdoor carpets unrolled from its appendages. THE gastronomic banquets I am minigames based on serving food to hungry Yordles with the right timing, the aim is to obtain the resources necessary to invite guests of honor to the parties and complete the requirements of some of the badges present in the creation manual.

The parties I am minigames which allow you to accumulate rare resources, large amounts of experience points and progress through the main storyline by Bandle Tale. To give life to a party you need to create the right atmosphere placing the props on the carpet, setting up the lights and choosing musical accompaniment correct. Only after having planned these aspects and chosen the guests of honorthe player can start the dancing by physically collecting the emotion spheres of the guests and placing them inside the backpack within the time limit.

The market unlike parties and banquets it is not a minigame, but a support structure used for sell marketable resources and accumulate capital passively, while the external carpet is spread out and replenished. The workshoplike the market, is a support structure that allows you to use machinery on the outside of the backpack and take advantage of environmental benefits called Auras. These occupy one space superimposed on machinery and allow based on the type of produce complex resourcesfor example the precision aura placed under a workbench allows you to produce fireworks and other explosive resources.

A look at the game

We tried Bandle Tale on PC at maximum graphics settings, with a video card nvidia RTX 3070 and a processor Ryzen 7 3700x, and showed no problems. It is also important to note that the minimum system requirements are very flexible, and allow you to approach the game with most recent hardware setups and appreciate it at high settings.

The game environments are colorful and well defined by one vibrant style in pixel artaccentuated by the differences in the biomes within the 5 new islands of the Bandle City archipelago introduced into the game. There soundtrack takes on cheerful and relaxing tones, accompanying the player with a different song at each change of area and after the start of one of the types of parties available. The game is completely translated into Italian and narrated by one of League of Legends' most revered champions, the Artilleryman of Bandle Tristana.

Along with her there will be no shortage of other champions like Yuumi and other Yordles (Rumble, Corky, Lulu, Veigar And Teemo), ready to make parties more exciting as guests of honor.

The production system of the resources follows precise tracks, intertwining with the challenge objectives and the plot, to unlock the badges of the creation categories internal to the manual, divided into knitting, magic, engineering And nature.

Each branch, in the creation categories, will provide new machinery and resources obtainable to continue during the plot. Unfortunately, the inventory and storage facilities, such as the chests inside the backpack, do not have enough spaces to manage the piles of resources accumulated by the player, resulting, for the most part, a block in fluidity of game mechanics. Another impediment related to storage space becomes apparent when obtaining some raw materials, such as clay, which requires time in the order of minutes and a resource to keep the production machinery running. The problem arises when the produced resources and waste materials are collected (necessarily together) at the end of the process, but only if there is enough space in the inventory for both resources. Furthermore, the collection time can only be mitigated by repeating the rest transition through the bed present in the backpack, forcing the player to perform a monotonous loop of actions.