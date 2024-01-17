Publisher Riot Forge and developer Lazy Bear Games have announced Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story will launch for Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on February 21st at the price of 24.99 euros.

There official description says that: “In Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, fans can take on the role of their own Yordle, one of Bandle City's many wacky inhabitants. When Bandle City's network of portals fails and their world is thrown into the chaos, only you can restore balance. Players can band together, create and host extravagant parties to complete missions with Teemo, Tristana, Veigar and many other beloved League of Legends champions to save Bandle City and reunite its inhabitants. Thank you With its laid-back experience, the game will appeal to a broad audience of League fans, cozy gamers and more.”

You can see the announcement trailer for Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story in our dedicated news.