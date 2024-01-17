Publisher Riot Forge and developer Lazy Bear Games have announced Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story will launch for Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on February 21st at the price of 24.99 euros.
There official description says that: “In Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, fans can take on the role of their own Yordle, one of Bandle City's many wacky inhabitants. When Bandle City's network of portals fails and their world is thrown into the chaos, only you can restore balance. Players can band together, create and host extravagant parties to complete missions with Teemo, Tristana, Veigar and many other beloved League of Legends champions to save Bandle City and reunite its inhabitants. Thank you With its laid-back experience, the game will appeal to a broad audience of League fans, cozy gamers and more.”
You can see the announcement trailer for Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story in our dedicated news.
The special editions of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story
It will also be available a Deluxe edition for 29.99 euroswhich includes a downloadable content bundle containing:
- Wardrobe of poro – two exclusive outfits: Behind of poro! and Buzzing Porus
- Sweet Home Backpack – two backpack home exteriors: Honeycomb Hive and Purple Prism Bungalow
- Stylish walk – three trail effects: Worker Bee, Zip-Zap! and Full speed ahead
- Secret Menu – three recipes: Rainbow Egg, Almost Dangerous Cake, Poro-Snax
THE pre-orders of all editions they include a Bandle Scout Scout hat, which includes a hat, a poro outfit, a trail effect, a color for the exterior of the backpack house and a recipe for the cookbook.
Also, one Collector's Edition from €159.99 is available for pre-order on the Riot Games Store. Includes five Yordle figures, Bandle Center diorama kit, sticker set, wooden pin set, notebook, hardcover artbook, special Collector's Edition box, and all digital content included in the Deluxe Edition . Also in this version the game is based on code.
#Bandle #Tale #League #Legends #Story #release #date #announced #Nintendo #Switch
Leave a Reply