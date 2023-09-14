Riot Forge has introduced his Bandle Tale: A League Of Legends Story with a trailer during the Nintendo Direct, it is a new spin-off adventure of the famous MOBA, which seems to have very little to do with the structure of the main game to which it refers but still fits into its reference universe.

It is a role-playing game set in the magical world of Bandle City, a region inhabited by a particular population of furry creatures called yordles, who love to party from morning to night.

In this particular situation, we find ourselves impersonating one of these figures who finds himself catapulted into a bizarre situation.