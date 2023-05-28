The answer came after the senator published a tweet about an alleged reference to Lula in a manipulation and betting group

the deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) responded this Saturday (27.May.2023) to a publication by the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) in which the former Lava Jato judge mentions that the name of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is used in criminal situations.

“This year alone we already had: email lula1063 used by organized crime, [email protected] in fraudulent vaccine card, Lul22 login used by judge who likes to “hack” and now whats group Lula13 to set up games. Lula is not involved in these facts, but he is a constant reference”, he wrote I live.

The senator also shared a print of a report from the portal UOL which shows that soccer players combined match manipulation in a group named as “Lula 13”.

In response to Moro’s post, Janones stated what “Bandits really like to point the finger” for squid “while pretending to be honest”.

“A lot of Bolsonarismo is like that, people who disguise themselves as honest and see in Bolsonarismo this fantasy of shouting honesty, when in fact they are not. You are a living example of that!” said the deputy.