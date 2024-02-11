The safe belongs to the Paraguayan Foreign Exchange Workers Association. There, money changers – as those who sell dollars on the streets of Paraguay are known – kept money.

According to the investigation, the plan began at the end of 2022. The criminals rented a property and set up a sports t-shirt store to disguise themselves.

The shell business operated during the morning. At night, the gang built the tunnel, which passed under a bank.

The distance between the store and the association was 180 meters. According to police, the safe is in the basement of a kiosk.



Reproduction/TV Globo Hole where criminals entered the tunnel

The gang broke a wall in the safe room and gained access to the compartment, which had 148 drawers. From 120 of them, the robbers took money and gold.

The criminals used diamond-tipped drills and liquid dynamite, according to the investigation. Fans were also used to circulate air in the tunnel. There was a corded telephone for communication. According to the investigation, the criminals dug a 7-meter-deep shaft to begin the construction of the tunnel. The length of the 1st part space is 100 meters. In it, the height reaches 70 centimeters and the width another 70 centimeters. There is another part where the floor is more rocky.

The estimate is that the robbers took between US$2 million and US$16 million, which would correspond in current values ​​to up to R$79.3 million. According to the Paraguayan police, only 3 money changers came to the police station.