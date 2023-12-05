The history of the Trophy

As per tradition since 1992, the delivery of the Bandini Trophy, named in memory of the driver from Romagna who died in 1967 after a career spent in Formula 1 in the 1960s. The recognition has always rewarded one prominent personalities from the world of Circusand in the roll of honor there are the names of some of the greatest champions in recent F1 history, from Michael Schumacher to Max Verstappen.

The winner in F1

For this year’s edition, the prize will go to Lando Norriswith the English McLaren driver who will collect the Trophy Sunday 10 December in a special ceremony to be held at the Hall of the Arengo of the Palazzo del Podestà in Faenza. The #4 of the Woking team will thus be the third Briton to receive this recognition after David Coulthard (1995), Jenson Button (2001) and Lewis Hamilton (2010).

Not just F1

The real news, however, concerns another category outside of Formula 1: for the first time in the history of this award, the Bandini Motor Valley Trophy – WEC, awarded with the same criteria intended for important F1 entities but exclusively for the World Endurance Championship. Specifically, the recognition will go to the car manufacturer Isotta Fraschini “for the great project to relaunch the brand which starts from participation in the 2024 World Endurance Championship”. In this case, they will be there to collect the prize Alessandro Fassina, President of Isotta Fraschini, and Giuliano Michelotto, owner of Michelotto Engineering. The latter company oversaw the design and construction of the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione, the hypercar that will debut in the WEC next season.

The comments of the winners in the WEC

“The Bandini Trophy, which has seen all the greatest protagonists of F1 awarded over the last thirty years, is among the most prestigious awards in the world of Motorsport – declared Fassina – Being part of it for all of us at Isotta Fraschini is a great satisfaction that we will try to honor as best we can”. Michelotto’s was added to this comment: “For the company I founded over half a century ago, receiving such an authoritative award enriches a history of successes which has reached prestigious heights in endurance racing. The ambitious presence of Isotta Fraschini among our customers is a challenge that stimulates us to aim ever higher.”