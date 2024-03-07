Netflix does not want to stop surprising all its subscribers and launches 'Bandidos', its new bet. This Mexican-Spanish series, which features in the leading role Ester Expositoremembered actress of 'Elite', another fiction on the platform, promises to captivate fans of drama and adventure. Likewise, with a cast that includes actors such as Nicolás Furtado, Alfonso Dosal, Andrea Chaparro, Juan Pablo Medina, among others, this production is positioned as one of the most anticipated premieres of the year.

'Bandidos' is shaping up to be an ambitious project that mixes humor, suspense and action in an immersive plot. Set in lush settings, the series promises to take viewers on an unforgettable journey through ancient mysteries.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Supersex': release date, what it's about and everything about the series by porn star Rocco Siffredi

Watch the trailer for 'Bandidos' HERE

When does 'Bandidos' premiere on Netflix?

The release date of 'Bandits' in the catalog of Netflix It is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 2024. This long-awaited series will reach the screens of the platform's subscribers, promising to quickly become one of the public's favorites. The expectation grows day by day, as fans mark their calendars waiting for the debut of this show.

This series, which was created by Pablo Tébar and is under the direction of Adrian Grünberg and Javier Ruiz Caldera, began production in March 2023 and was recorded in different locations such as Yucatán and Hidalgo in Mexico, Guatemala and Spain.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' will have seasons 2 and 3: Netflix renewed the series after its resounding success

What is the series 'Bandidos' (Netflix) about?

'Bandits' focuses on the exciting adventure of a group of people in search of a hidden treasure. Among them is Miguel, the son of a retired archaeologist, and Lilí, an ingenious swindler. They both lead a peculiar team on their mission to discover an ancient Mayan treasure.

“'Bandidos' is an action and adventure series in the paradisiacal landscapes of the Mexican Caribbean, where we will follow the story of Miguel (Alfonso Dosal) and his accomplice Lilí (Ester Expósito). They, along with five other bandits, have the secret clue that leads them to a Mayan treasure that no one has ever been able to find. But they are not the only ones behind this treasure,” says the official synopsis of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Spaceman', full movie in Latin Spanish: where to stream the film with Adam Sandler?

How many chapters does the 'Bandidos' series have?

'Bandits', which will premiere its first season, will have a total of eight episodes. At the moment, the titles of each of them are unknown, as well as the duration they will have; However, it is presumed to be around an hour per chapter.

'Bandidos' was filmed in different locations in Mexico, Guatemala and Spain. Photo: Netflix

In the event that the first installment of this series achieves the expected success, the famous streaming platform could consider announcing a new season; but, for now, fiction would only have a part.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: it has only 6 chapters, it is based on a very famous crime and it is totally addictive

What is the cast of 'Bandidos' (Netflix)?

Ester Expósito as Lilí

Alfonso Dosal as Miguel

Juan Pablo Medina as Wilson

Mabel Cadena as Inés

Andrés Baida as Ariel

Nicolás Furtado as Octavio

Sarah Nichols as Nathalie

Bruno Bichir

Luis Gerardo Mendez

Adrian Ladron

Fermin Martinez

Juan Pablo Fuentes

Andrea Chaparro.

#39Bandidos39 #Netflix #it39s #cast #series #Ester #Expósito