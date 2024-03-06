The adventure series 'Bandidos', filmed in the Mexican state of Yucatán (southeast) and produced by Netflix, “respect and honor” the Mayan world, as the Spanish actress expressed this Wednesday Ester Expositoone of its protagonists.

In a press conference to present the production, which will premiere next Wednesday in more than 190 countries exclusively on the platform, the performers stressed that The history of the Mayan people and, in general, of Mexico are transversal in the plot.

“Thanks to the character of Miguel (Alfonso Dosal) I learned and heard many very interesting things. (…) “I think it is one of the most beautiful parts of the series and that if we are filming in a place that has this culture behind, what more beautiful way to represent and honor it than by portraying it in our series?” he asked. Ester Exposito.

Precisely her character, Lili, a skilled swindler, together with Miguel, a retired archaeologist, organize a squad of five people willing to find a treasure from pre-Hispanic times full of jewels.

Ester Expósito. Photo by EFE

“Lili, for her wardrobe in Spain, would have loved to take all these impressive necklaces,” said Ester Expósito, the performer known for her role in the series 'Elite'.

Alfonso Dosalwhose historical notes nourish the development of 'Bandits', He reported that “the Mayan people exist”, although they were “forgotten” by society, and that their members guided them to different places in southeastern Mexico.

The main stage of 'Bandits'a Mexican-Spanish production with the presence of actors and actresses from different Latin American countries, is Yucatán and its natural environments, such as beaches or cenotes.

“Mérida is an impressive city and its surroundings even more so. (…) It gave us this shelter where we could share from Monday to Sunday, get to know each other,” explained the Mexican actress Mabel Cadena, who plays Inés, a police officer who provides the ethical debate to the gang of thieves.

Record at more than 50 degrees

Although he subscribed to the fraternity that was born among the cast, Ester Exposito He lamented the “terrible heat” they suffered during the production of the series: “It was a challenge on a personal level to be able to continue having the energy and motivation despite these circumstances.”

In fact, all the interpreters agreed that The main challenge during filming was the high temperatures.

“There was a thermal sensation of 53 degrees. We were on top of the cenote, with stone, heat, (…), and then we had to run and well let's say that it is not my forte at the moment,” said ironically Juan Pablo Medina, actor of American origin representing Wilson, a tour guide expert in forgery.

In 2021, Medina suffered a thrombosis that caused him to lose part of his left leg.

The actor who plays the mercenary and ex-military man Octavio, Nicolás Furtado, assured the media that his great challenge was playing a character “with so much action”, since he is someone “prepared to kill.”

Mabel Cadena. Photo by EFE

“There was a lot of preparation precisely to do it in the best possible way,” he explained, and added that he lied to the producer with his sports resume, something that sparked surprise and laughter among the cast.

Mabel Cadena highlighted the presence of “completely different stories” in 'Bandidos', like that of Mateo, his character's son, who has a hearing disability and speaks in sign language.

“I couldn't be happier today to be (…) with this group and these beautiful, incredible and diverse faces,” he congratulated himself.

