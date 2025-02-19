Antonio Banderas has participated in El Hormiguero to talk about his new musical, Gypsy, Dress almost like the presenter, Pablo Motos, and making a bullfighter greeting.

Banderas has talked about the fire that lasted Los Angeles and has revealed that his ex -wife, Melanie Griffith, had to be evacuated at the risk of flames devouring her house with her inside.

The actress, from which she has been separated a dozen years, was taken to your daughter StellA, the one he had with flags, along with two more couples.

Among other confidences, Banderas told Motos that the musical that is now represented in Madrid is going to be the one eaten by what was served and that despite the box office, it is going well, It will not recover the investment made to start it.

“I could pre -record so that it doesn’t cost so much. Everything is live. Refuge for truth. There are different in a theater. A group of people who congregate with another and solve it together. We throw, we reflect … It is an extraordinary value in itself. In times of crisis people go to the theater because they go to the truth. “

He also confessed that the heart attack a few years ago has been almost a salvation for him. “I have not taken my life calmer from the attack to the heart. The doctor tells me to live life and do not die in life. I am busy doing the things that I like, before they were in things that were not needed. It was like putting some glasses, one of the best things that happened to me in the vineto. Sometimes they come very well. With the infarction I said this I do not need it and this either. “