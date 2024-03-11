Europeans, Bandecchi and the special “consultant” Palamara. The plan for a seat in Brussels

The elections European they get closer and beyond the big parties, with the great challenge between Melons And Schleinwith both still in doubt about applicationthe movement founded by the former mayor of Terni Stefano is also making headway Bandecchi: Popular Alternative. The volcanic former mayor of the Umbrian city, who ended up at the center of controversy for his sentences sexist and for the fights in the city council, he is aiming for a seat in Brussels. “It begins election campaign of Popular Alternative for the European elections – Bandecchi announces to Il Corriere della Sera – I will travel throughout Umbria and I will finally lose a few kilos, since I now weigh 114. Our goal? Reach 2%that is, below the winning threshold of 4, but enough to appear on TV screens and let people talk about us.”

It is on camper Of Bandecchi the former magistrate Luca will also go up Palamara, which the mayor has nominated as the leading candidate in the central Italian constituency (“I hired him as a consultant, I have 6 notices of guarantee…”). Palamara, 54 years old, former CSM councilor and former president of the Anmremoved from the judiciary in 2021 after investigations by the Prosecutor's Office Perugia for corruption in judicial documents and leakage of information, last May – continues Il Corriere – he obtained the plea bargain to one year of imprisonment — with conditional suspension of the sentence — for trafficking in illicit influence. The latest idea by Bandecchi had been to nominate Milohis red poodle, but then thought better of it so as not to be approached by the emperor Caligula.