Bandecchi under investigation. And he doesn't take it well: “Next time a headbutt in the teeth”

Stefano Bandecchi under investigation, he defends himself: “I'm the one attacked”

Stephen Bandecchi continues to be at the center of the news. After resignation as mayor of Terni and the announcement of his candidacy for European with Popular Alternative, for the former mayor of the Umbrian city there are now also on the way judicial problems. Bandecchi, in fact, was registered in the register of suspects for a fight that broke out in the city council. But it's not the most recent one that led to his resignation after the controversy over his phrases about “I look at women's asses and I even try”. The issue concerns a previous episode.

Bandecchi – reports Il Corriere della Sera – is under investigation for resistance to a public official towards traffic wardens of the Umbrian capital who intervened on August 28th when he attacked the FdI councilor Marco Cecconi addressing him after a harsh confrontation with another party exponent, Orlando Masselli, during a city council meeting. “I am told that I would have attacked the traffic police and other people but there is a video and we will talk about it,” Bandecchi said. “We will talk, we will see and we will understand. I thought and think I was attacked, the next person who attacks me also gets a headbutt in the teeth“. The investigation started from a complaint by Cecconi and Masselli.