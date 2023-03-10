Genoa – First the video on Instagram in which he denounces, with one eye bandaged, that he was attacked: “They smashed this eye to me”.

Then, after the many messages received, a new video in which he admits: “I was just kidding.” Web show by Stefano Bandecchi, president of Ternana Genoa’s next opponent in the league. In reality it was then Bandecchi himself who explained that he “underwent an operation” and that it was not an attack.

The thing, however, for a few hours caused a lot of discussion because in Terni relations are not good between the president and a part of the fans and, in recent days, there have been moments of tension.