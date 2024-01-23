Bandecchi: “What if I resign? No, I'm also running for the European elections”

Stephen Bandecchi he has not the slightest intention of apologizing for his words in the City Council. Indeed, the mayor of Terni raises. “If I see a beautiful woman pass by – he tells Repubblica – of course I watch her. For the rest… I have been married for 42 years, I have two beautiful boys and everything is fine at home. So maybe I'm behaving well, right?”. Yesterday, during a discussion on gender violence, Bandecchi expressed himself like this: “A normal man look at the beautiful ass of a woman and perhaps he even tries. Then if he succeeds… If he doesn't succeed, he goes home instead. I talk to people, people are tired of political correctness than in 30 years he destroyed this country. I am pragmatic, which is why hypocrites don't like me.”

Bandecchi proposes to do an experiment between couples: “I launch a challenge to the Italians: tonight – continues the mayor of Terni to Repubblica – wives and husbands, boyfriends and girlfriends they exchanged phones and then we'll see tomorrow morning in how many houses does the revolution happen?. If I think about giving the resignation? I do not even think about that. Indeed, I announce that I'm running for the European elections with my movement, Popular Alternative, and I will be a candidate everywhere. After the hunt for an apology for fascism there is the hunt for an apology for Bandechism, except that I haven't had it for twenty years. If anyone really wants me send into exile, to Elba, like Napoleon“.

