Bandecchi offends Orrico (M5S) live on TV: “The lady must be knocked down”

“The lady must be knocked down”: these are the shocking phrases used by the mayor of Terni Stefano Bandecchi towards the parliamentarian of the 5 Star Movement Anna Laura Orrico.

The clash took place ad Agorathe Rai 3 in-depth program broadcast on the morning of Friday 12 January.

The two were talking in the studio when Bandecchi said: “The lady must be knocked down.” “No – Orrico replied immediately – I am not going to be discouraged and you should speak with respect”.

“I couldn't care less about the fact that she is a woman” counter-replied the mayor of Terni, no stranger to violent and aggressive expressions.

Bandecchi then continued to ask the M5S deputy to “shut up” with Orrico replying: “I don't stay silent especially when epithets are used that are undignified for either a man or a mayor.”

The host of the show Roberto Inciocchi then asked Bandecchi to apologize to the deputy to the mayor of Terni who, however, refused.

Interviewed later by Fanpagethe deputy he defined Bandecchi as a “troglodyte” wondering why the mayor of Terni was not immediately removed from the broadcast after his statements.