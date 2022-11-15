The most famous ninja of today could be back with an amazing installment in video game format, after spending so long without news, loyal fans can begin to expect content from the universe of Masashi Kishimoto. On November 14, 2022, Bandai Namco registered a new series title. Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm.

It is a fact, since Bandai Namco registered the title with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for what will be the fifth installment of its shinobi series. Furthermore, it seems that this project will again be in charge of CyberConnect2. However, there is still no announcement formally released by the publisher.

Although the Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections itself is already causing a furor, we will have to wait a bit to have specific dates and more details. This type of data is likely to be revealed at the 2022 The Game Awards gala.

It must be remembered that the saga was somewhat forgotten, so this installment will surely cause a great impact among its community.

The latest release in the series dates back to 2016 and was Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 —although it received a port for Nintendo Switch in 2020. Although, definitely, a complete installment is talking about bigger things.

Source: Bandai Namco

It should be mentioned that there are other releases that refer to the famous ninjas, such as the one from 2018 with Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers that brings a Battle Royale.

How much is Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4?

Is available in:

Switch: 1099 MXN

PS4: $59.99

Xbox One: 635 MXN

PC: 439.99 MXN

