Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a story trailer for the mecha action game. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Developed by FromSoftware. Bandai Namco will release the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and pc through Steam worldwide on August 25.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game as follows:

In ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, players will be able to move freely through massive 3D environments with fast maneuverability while experiencing visceral vehicular combat. As is characteristic of FromSoftware’s careful game design, the game will feature challenging and memorable battles, as well as a rewarding progression system and deep gameplay, all now enhanced with mech building and massive boss fights. Players will recognize the feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment when they overcome a difficult situation and enjoy a momentary victory, perhaps an increase in position, before facing the next challenge. Armored Core Vlaunched for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Armored Core: Verdict Daythe most recent game in the franchise, was released for the same consoles in 2013.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: FromSoftware’s hand will undoubtedly ensure a niche of players for this new installment of Armored Core.