Bandai Namco has announced it is expanding its retail presence across the UK with an additional London store and “more stores nationally.”

From 14th November, there’ll be a new “collection” of Bandai Namco Cross Store at London’s Victoria Place which will “celebrate the physical nature of entertainment and Bandai Namco’s rich brands”, including Gashapon, Ichibankuji, and Sun-Star Stationery merchandise.

“As the popularity of Japanese culture, collectables, digital and physical experiences continues to rise in the UK, these new stores offer a slice of those experiences adored throughout Japan by the Bandai Namco Group supporting a passionate community,” the company said, but stopped short of clarifying what other locations fans will be able to find the newly-minted stores in the future.

