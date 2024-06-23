After a long time of waiting, it has finally been released on consoles and computer Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree, additional content of the game released two years ago and that took the world by surprise, given that it was the first Souls-like experience for many. And now those who take the path to the new area to explore will realize that they had to meet a requirement to be able to access, and Bandai Namco I had already warned it weeks in advance.

For those who don’t know, his own Hidetaka Miyazaki mentioned that it is necessary that players will be able to enter the content by defeating Starscourge Radahn and then to the optional boss Mohg, Lord of Blood, something that strangely has been proven that many of the users in PC they have not achieved. Even when a person in Twitter He commented that he couldn’t play, Bandai He replied that he had time to do it, since this was three weeks before the content arrived for download.

Friendly PSA for all those looking forward to #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree. You have less than 2 weeks to prepare! https://t.co/J18CrUkDQm — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 11, 2024

With the statistics that were shown, it is likely that many players were guided because it was the trendy game and then abandoned it, or perhaps they decided to go only for the optional confrontations, leaving the story ones aside and went to explore the vast world. The fact is that it is necessary to defeat both bosses, in addition to making the corresponding payment in the store assigned by the device on which they are playing, and that will take them to a new map that will leave everyone and everyone astonished.

Remember that Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree is now available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. With the upcoming arrival of nintendo switch 2fans are hopeful that it will be released eventually.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: So those who jump directly into the world of Elden Ring and want to start with the DLC will not be possible no matter how much they have paid. Not to mention, you have to defeat the games first and then the extra paid content.