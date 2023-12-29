













Bandai Namco wants Gundams to become a reality and has already found partners









Now, one of the steps to follow on the part of Bandai Namco is to investigate the technology intended for Gundam with four different teams. It must be emphasized that Mobile Suits in Asia are technically for display and their use is limited and what follows is to do something else.

In case you did not know, The Mobile Suit Gundam anime talks about how humans went to colonize space due to how the Earth was going through overpopulation. From there, several political conflicts began that led to the One Year War, which is the basis of that entire universe that Yoshiyuki Tomino created at the time.

The four aforementioned teams seek to create life in space, create the prototype of a pilotable robot for the social implementation of mobile suits, the green colony project and the one that attracts the most attention, the creation of agriculture from plasma as well as the development of a lightsaber.

Bandai already has 13 partners that it has already distributed in the four aforementioned teams. Technically all groups seek in some way to have a sustainable space life, a detail proposed by the anime of Gundam and its colonies.

Where is it possible to see Bandai Namco's life-size Gundam?

In addition to having historical tourist sites that many want to visit, Japan has places that both anime fans and people outside of this hobby want to know and they are Daiba City and the port of Yokohama. The reason is very simple: there are two life-size Gundams that Bandai Namco put together at the time.

In Daiba City in Tokyo City it is possible to see the Unicorn Gundam which can move and has several special effects that make it a must-see attraction for many tourists.

Then, In Yokohama there is the RX-78, which is the first original Mobile Suit in its real size and that has more movement and details.

Although the giant mechas are present, it does not mean that they are functional, however, the experience of having them so close is impressive and that is something that Bandai Namco has cooperated a lot on.

