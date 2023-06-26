The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2023 was announced officially from the japanese house, with date and time: the event will be held in the framework of Anime Expo 2023, during the night between 1 and 2 July, starting from 1.30 am Italian and with a duration of an hour and a half.

A few days after the confirmation of the Closed Network Test for Tekken 8, the company has declared that the showcase will include important announcements and revealswhich apparently will be linked in particular to the next tie-ins from the world of anime: from Naruto to Sand Land, from Sword Art Online to Baten Kaitos and beyond.

Moreover, on the showfloor of the Anime Expo 2023 it will be possible to try your hand at various demos of the new Bandai Namco titles arriving: