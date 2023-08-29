From 21 to 24 September will be held, as every year, the Tokyo Game Show and also this time several important announcements are expected that will surely enrich our much loved world of video games. To shed light on their plans regarding the event today was Bandai Namco which revealed the complete line up of the five days of Tokyo Game Show.

Let’s start from 21 September where the only Bandai Namco event scheduled is a live gameplay of the free-to-play My Hero Ultra Rumble where, accompanied by several guests, we will be able to dive into the fighting game starring the characters of My hero academia. The September 22nd instead it will be totally dedicated to Tekken 8several characters at the top of the project will talk about the game and answer any questions.

The September 23rd the events already begin to increase; Bandai Namco will start with the presentation of new details related to Blue Protocol/Transmission to then continue with a special stage dedicated to Sword Art Online and another conference featuring the new chapter of Tekken.

To conclude the Bandai Namco events we have those of September 24th which will begin with the release of new information regarding The Idolmasters Shiny Colors; the day will then continue with an information stage focused on the new game inspired by the series Sindualitya live gameplay dedicated to My Hero Ultra Rumble and, in conclusion, a special stage entirely dedicated to the new game set in the universe of Sand land.