To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Sword Art Onlinetoday a new game for the series has been confirmed, which It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in 2023. This installment will be an action RPG that honors the history of the series.

Bandai Namco is currently working on Sword Art Online: Last Recollectionwhich takes place during the arc of War of Underworld, but it will present us with a totally original perspective that fans will appreciate. This is the project description:

“Based on Sword Art Online’s “War of Underworld” animated arc, a new story unfolds with difficult challenges awaiting our beloved hero, Kirito, and his new friends. Players will unmask the Dark Knight and find out if Kirito and crew will survive the relentless battle against the forces of the Dark Territory! It’s the perfect game to introduce during Sword Art Online’s 10th anniversary, when everyone can reminisce about their favorite Sword Art Online memories while reuniting with their favorite character. Sword Art Online: Last Recollection features a completely new and original story that explores what would have happened had Kirito, Eugeo, and their allies not met their tragic end in The War of the Underworld.”

In addition to this, it has been mentioned that Sword Art Online: Last Recollection will allow us to play offline, or in a cooperative mode with up to four people. Outside of this, there are no further details at the moment, and considering that the game will not arrive until next year, it will probably be a couple of months before we have more information about it.

Remember, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in 2023. On related topics, you can check out our Dragon Ball: The Breakers review here.

Via: Gematsu