Bandai Namco shared a new bundle trailer DLC “Hero of Justice Pack 2” for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. This DLC was first announced during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023. Thanks to this trailer, we can see a few more details than we can expect.

The first highlight of the new DLC pack is the Piccolo Orange, Piccolo’s strongest form. The trailer highlights some of his fighting moves, as well as his character dialogue. The trailer then reveals a new raid boss in the form of CellMax, an impressive character who seems to be a real challenge. This raid will arrive as a free update.

Both the packageHero of Justice 2” as the raid boss were announced as “coming soon”. Stay tuned for more information.

Via: Nintendo Life