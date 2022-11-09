A 2D pixel art Metroidvania reimagining From Software’s Dark Souls 3 was rejected by Bandai Namco.

The news comes courtesy of artist Thomas Feichtmeir who released a screenshot of artwork used in the pitch to the publisher six years ago – now, the NDA is finally up.

Feichtmeir also worked on Blasphemous, itself a Metroidvania inspired by the Dark Souls series.

In fact, there have been plenty of Metroidvania games influenced by the dark tone and challenging gameplay of Dark Souls – Salt and Sanctuary, Death’s Gambit, Dead Cells and more.

But an official Dark Souls release? That could have been exceptional.

The artwork itself is of a knight character battling the iconic boss Dancer of the Boreal Valley.

A Dark Souls 3 – 2D pixelart metroidvania was pitched to Bandai Namco ~6 years ago.

This is now finally out of NDA, so enjoy the visuals created back then. pic.twitter.com/Dt5BDasWbU — Thomas Feichtmeir (@cyangmou) November 8, 2022

In a follow up tweet, Feichtmeir explains the art was “created in a style which would have been doable in the average budget estimates of Metroidvanias back then”.

Feichtmeir said the prevalence of 2D games is why this Dark Souls spin-off was pitched. The artist’s tweet has since gone viral so the game likely would have been popular too.

Now, how long until a 2D Metroidvania reimagining of Elden Ring? At the least, there are already Game Boy and SNES versions.