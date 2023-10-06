BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has registered the trademark “Sparkling! Zero” last September 26th in the United States.

In Japan the series of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi is known as Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! So, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2 is called Sparkling! Neowhile the third Sparkling! Meteor. It is therefore reasonable to think that this new trademark is related to the one already announced DRAGON BALL Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4but the Western title has not yet been officially confirmed, as well as the release date and the platforms on which we will be able to play it.

We eagerly await an official announcement from the company.

Source: USPTO Street Gematsu