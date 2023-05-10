BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment registered the new trademark in Japan on April 27 “Rhythm Connect” and its abbreviation “RhythConne”.

A third trademark was registered on the same day, “TTRC extension” and that could mean that it is a new game in the series Taiko no Tatsujin (TT). The latest title in the series released worldwide was Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival for Nintendo Switch last September.

Source: Chizai Watch Street Gematsu