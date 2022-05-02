BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment recorded the April 21 in Japan the trademark G Gene Eternala name that recalls the tactical series SD Gundam G Generation.

Always the April 21 SQUARE ENIX registered the trademark Relic Strike in Japan, Australia, Canada, USA, and the next day also in Europe.

We look forward to the announcements behind these two trademarks.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu