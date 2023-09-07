BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment registered six new trademarks relating to as many titles in Japan, Europe and the United States. Half of them are related to PAC-MAN: below you can find the names and their registration dates.

“ Operation Memories ” And “ Fractured Daydream ” were registered yesterday, September 6, for the European territory.

” And “ ” were registered yesterday, September 6, for the European territory. “ PAC-MAN Roller ” was recorded on August 31 in the United States and September 4 in Europe.

” was recorded on August 31 in the United States and September 4 in Europe. “ PAC-MAN Superfast ” was recorded on August 28 in the United States, August 30 in Europe and Japan.

” was recorded on August 28 in the United States, August 30 in Europe and Japan. “ PAC-MAN Slider ” was registered on August 25 in the United States.

” was registered on August 25 in the United States. “Shadow Labyrinth” was recorded on August 21 in Europe, 22 in the United States and 30 of the same month in Japan.

None of the registered trademarks correspond to titles previously announced by the company, we can therefore expect a series of new announcements, perhaps just in view of the Tokyo Game Show of this year.

