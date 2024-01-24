BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentt registered a new trademark last year January 22nd in Europe. It is about “Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree”, relating to a game not yet announced by the company.

The publisher registered two more trademarks last September for games not yet announced: “Fractured Daydream” And “Shadow Labyrinth” — both together with the only one from an already official game, “Operation Memories” related to “SPYxANYA: Operation Memories”. Among the other trademarks registered and then officially revealed we have seen recently “Sparking! Zero,” “Rhythm Connect,” “TALES of ARISE: Beyond the Dawn,” and “We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie.”

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu