Gematsu recently posted links showing that Bandai Namco has proceeded with the registration of a hitherto unknown trademark, both in Japan and in Europe. According to the documents, it is inferred that the Japanese company has registered the trademark Last Recollection on April 1.

Although nothing has been leaked about it at the moment, the title suggests that it is a sort of compilation. It is hypothesized that it could be a package of securities of the saga .hacksince Last Recode was released on PS4, Switch and PC and included the first four video games for PlayStation 2.

For now the fans of the series on Resetera are betting everything on a probably remastered collection of the old .hack titles, but it is still speculation since until today Bandai Namco has not yet declared anything about it.

Bandai Namco trademarks Last Recollection in Europe, Japan https://t.co/B5aKxj0PlR pic.twitter.com/ramZG1ARhi – Gematsu (@gematsu) April 10, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Bandai Namco’s big hit this year 2022 already has a name: Elden Ring. The new FromSoftware production directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki not only lived up to the quality but also sold well above expectations. To date, the Japanese studio’s action RPG has sold more than 12 million units worldwide.

Source: Gematsu And ResetEra