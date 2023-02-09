Bandai Namco Europe has announced We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie, a remaster arriving on June 2nd for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, which adds five new challenges to the classic game will take players back in time to the childhood of the game’s goofy King of Cosmos. With the Selfie Camera they will also be able to take pictures and can personalize the background music with their favorite We Love Katamari songs.

Bandai Namco also announced Baten Kaitos I&II HD Remaster, a compilation of the first two titles in the Nintendo GameCube RPG franchise, which will be available this summer for the Nintendo Switch. The second game in the series will be available for the first time in Europe and takes place 20 years before the events of the original game. Both games use a unique card-based combat system. The game will only be available on Nintendo consoles