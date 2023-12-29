In June 2021 BANDAI NAMCO Group announced its sustainability project called “Gundam Universal Century Development Action”. It was initially supposed to be a project to address population and environmental problems, but recently it has morphed into a project looking for technologies that mimic those of the Gundamthrough the help of four different teams.

TEAM SPACE LIFE project

Prototyping of a new pilot robot for social implementation of mobile suits

Green Colony Project

Beam Saber ~ Plasma Agriculture Project

To the eleven partners established last October, two other partners have joined the project, for a total of 13, divided into each of the four projects which will focus on the development of technologies inspired by the universe of Gundam to implement in the real world.

According to the official website of Team Space Life Project, this team will focus on creating a living space, controlling a comfortable environment and sustainable circulation of resources. It seems like they're doing it research on space colonies and adapting new medical technologies for the survival of humans in these spaces.

Working in parallel with the Team Space Life ProjectThe Green Space Colony Project will provide an experimental environment to study the effects of gravityclosed environments, and so on, which they will help humans realize life in space. It is interesting because studies on artificial gravity can mostly only be conducted in space, but in this case they will be studied on the planet.

However, what fans really want to see are the Mobile Suits and some of the weapons associated with them. The prototyping project of a new manageable robot for the social implementation of the Mobile Suit and the plasma agriculture project inspired by Beam Saber they are already ready. The first states that he wants to create a “true MS (mobile suit)” and to carry out peaceful activities. He defines the MS as a “controlled robot that enriches people's lives through interaction with people”.

So rather than creating weapons of war, this team will focus on peaceful and practical applications of mobile suits. Likewise, the Plasma farming project inspired by Beam Sabers it doesn't focus on creating the Gundams' iconic meltabers. Rather, the team will study plasma for agricultural purposes. The team claims that “Plasma can now be kept in the air, making it possible to gently control it so that it doesn't heat up even when touched by people or plants. If this is applied to agriculture, we can expect to promote plant growth, improve plant immunity and farm with a reduction in pesticides.”. How the team proceeds will be fascinating and will hopefully produce surprising results.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Group Street Anime News Network