BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment registered the trademark Last Recollection. The trademark has been registered in Europe and Japan (here both in English that in Japanese) last April 1, but it was made public, in Japan, only today. In the absence of further details, it has been speculated that the brand is referring to a new collection of .hack.

While in fact the chapters of the series .hack // GU have been repurposed in the package .hack // GU LAST RECODEavailable on PS4, PC, and Switch (find our review here), the four titles of the original series .hack remain at the moment confined to PlayStation 2 and could be remastered and collected in this phantom LAST RECOLLECTION.

Waiting for an official announcement from BANDAI NAMCOwe invite you to continue following us to stay updated.

Source: Chizai Watch Street Gematsu