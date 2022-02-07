BANDAI NAMCO Studios said they were working on creating a graphics engine capable of handling large gamesincluding the open world.

Although the study has in fact developed a large number of titles on Unity And Unreal Engine, BANDAI NAMCO seems determined not to lose the know-how technical accompanying the creation of a engineso you can have even greater technical and creative control over the next titles in development.

The decision, stemming from the fact that many triple A developers own a proprietary engine, was made in 2018, at the end of a period of reflection. The project ran well until 2020, when the pandemic led to a temporary setback, which the developer used to re-examine their work and goals.

Since then the works have started again and, at the moment, the team is working on the new one engine it is made up of 50 people. The aim is not exclusively the development of titles open-worldbut the creation of a powerful and highly customizable tool that allows “even” the development of games open world.

The engine, according to the forecasts of BANDAI NAMCOwill be ready in about one year and the first products developed with new technologies will see the light on console new generation and, in the future, also on mobile. The choice of whether or not to develop a title with the new one engine it will depend on the nature of each project, so we can still expect many titles developed with third-party technologies.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Automaton